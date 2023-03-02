Editors note: This article includes content about suicide and may be triggering to some readers.
Brier Schrout, a Morgantown native, came out as genderqueer in 2007 and was refused gender-affirming care.
“I didn't get the care I needed, and it was the single most damaging event that has ever happened to me,” Schrout said.
Schrout was one of the dozens of students and community members who gathered outside the Mountainlair on Wednesday to protest several anti-trans bills moving through the West Virginia Legislature.
“It’s almost like you’re dying … you have to grieve the future you could have had going through your teen years if you understand that you are transgender. And you go through your teen years without care,” he said.
HB 2007 is one of several bills targeting transgender rights in the state. If passed, it would ban gender-affirming care for West Virginians under the age of 18, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
The bill also aims to ban gender-affirming surgeries; however, state medical professionals say that this type of care is already not performed on youth.
“Denying gender-affirming care to a child who knows they're transgender sets them up for a complicated and tenuous relationship with their body,” Schrout said to crowd. “If they survived to adulthood, they bear this treatment for the rest of their lives, mourning the adolescence they could have had. This never goes away. It's permanent.”
The event, called “Stand for Trans Folk,” was organized in part by Matthew Kolb, a mathematics major and secretary for the West Virginia Mountain Party.
Mental health was one of the many concerns expressed by speakers. Schrout specifically cited increases in substance use and suicidality.
In West Virginia, 50% of the LGBTQ+ youth who responded to a 2022 survey said they considered suicide in the past year. That number was higher for those who identified as transgender or nonbinary.
One student at the rally said that since coming out, they’ve felt less suicidal and less depressed.
Romerra Hackett, a junior student and resident assistant at Stalnalker Hall, reminded attendees that people of color are often ignored and excluded from conversations about trans advocacy.
She also promoted resources for trans students on campus, including safe housing options for freshmen.
Other speakers addressed concerns over legislation targeting trans adults and their visibility to children.
“There are laws that literally want to make it a crime for me to present in the way I present my identity. And that's just hurtful and scary and it's horrifying, really,” Belle Irwin, a transgender-identifying student, said.
SB 252, for example, would prohibit “obscene materials” within 2500 feet of K-12 public schools. The bill refers to trans people under its definition of “obscene.”
“One thing the lawmakers do not realize that we know the fact that no matter what they try to take away from us, no matter how much they succeed, they cannot erase our identity. We’ll still be trans even if we can’t get health care. We’ll still be queer even if we can’t be public,” Alex, a freshman English major, said. Alex requested that their last name be withheld due to privacy concerns.
Irwin, a Wheeling native who is studying landscape architecture and multidisciplinary studies, said she had once been certain of staying in the state after graduation. Now, she’s no longer sure.
“I for one would like to stay and work on the amazing recreational opportunities that could build West Virginia's future economy,” Irwin said. “But instead, a lot of policymakers aren't focusing on stuff like that. We're rather focusing on pushing amazing people out in state.”
Irwin also expressed concerns about getting the health care she needs in the future.
After many of the speakers shared feelings of fear and anger, Schrout provided advice for local transgender and queer youths who are same place he once was.
“I want them to know that it's not going to be easy. If you're here, it's going to be a fight. But don't give up.”