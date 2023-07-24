Rooster’s Roost will open a new location in Morgantown amid its growing popularity in its hometown of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
The new restaurant, owned by husband and wife Bob and Debra Cochrane and Chaz Grooms, is projected to open this fall.
The new Rooster’s Roost location will be located at 226 Comfort Inn Drive off of Grafton Road.
Rooster’s Roost has had people travel to their original location from all over since opening two years ago. Due to growing business from the Cheat Lake and Morgantown area, they decided to open a new location in West Virginia.
According to Grooms, opening a second location in Morgantown will also provide a start-up opportunity for someone interested in working in the restaurant business.
“Some people want to get into the restaurant business, and they don’t know how to do it or know where to go, so we’re going to spin this one up, get it going and allow somebody to take it over,” Grooms said.
The Rooster’s Roost menu features southern fried chicken and large selections of pizza, salad, pasta, hoagies and much more. Their entire menu can be found on their website.
Some of their other popular menu items include their firecracker shrimp tacos and stuffed banana peppers.
The restaurant also plans to introduce new menu items such as fried bologna sandwiches and quarter pound hotdogs at the Morgantown location, according to Bob Cochrane.
The Morgantown location will also offer takeout, dine-in and delivery.
Rooster’s Roost recently partnered with WVU Medicine to provide employee discounts at the new location.
“I think we need to work with the community as much as we can, so that’s what we are trying to do here and get some good help,” Bob Cochrane said.
Upon opening, the restaurant will be looking for staff and those interested can find updates on their Facebook page.