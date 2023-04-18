West Virginia’s first Narcan vending machine recently opened in Morgantown as an effort to expand access to the lifesaving medication.
The Hope Hill Sobering Center installed the vending machine in partnership with West Virginia Sober Living and the Monongalia County Health Department.
The vending machine allows individuals to access naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, for free. According to the Food and Drug Administration, “naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose.”
Jon Dower, executive director of West Virginia Sober Living, said those who want to access the vending machine are required to fill out paperwork that asks why they’ve sought out Narcan, which is then sent to the Board of Pharmacy.
Individuals can also access resources such as treatment and social services, and those who utilize the vending machine will receive training on how to administer the drug.
The vending machine increases access to the medication during non-traditional hours, according to Dower. The Hope Hill Sobering Center is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Anyone can walk into Hope Hill Sobering Center and ask for Narcan or Narcan training. The vending machine is located in the office of the main lobby.
Students in the mental health and addiction studies majors and the addiction studies minor are provided access to Narcan training through the WVU School of Applied Human Sciences. WellWVU also provides Naloxone training throughout the WVU campus.
“We’re each trying to collaborate and do our part to increase access and mitigate harm to unintentional drug overdoses,” Dower said.
Currently, each person is limited to one box twice a month from the vending machine.
According to Dower, limitations on the use of the Narcan vending machine won’t last long since the FDA approved its sale over-the-counter in March and is expected to be out on the market this summer.
“You never know when you’re going to need it,” Dower said. “You have a first aid kit in case there’s an emergency and Narcan is no different. It's just for a specific emergency–much like an AED will help with a heart attack, Narcan will assist with an opioid overdose.”
Since its installment, Dower said he has had many people reach out to learn more about opening other Narcan vending machines.
“I believe the demand is pretty high to see more Narcan vending machines somewhere across the state,” Dower said.
A list of locations on campus where students and faculty can access Naloxone can be found here.
Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-HELP or visit findtreatment.gov