Free COVID-19 testing continues in Monongalia County as cases are on the rise.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that the WVU Coliseum will serve as a free testing site on July 18.
The center, located at 3450 Monongahela Boulevard, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure of bars in Monongalia County for 10 days, citing a rise in positive cases. As of Friday morning, the DHHR reported the county had 390 active cases.