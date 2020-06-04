A West Virginia University graduate is in custody after a fire in the Sunnyside neighborhood caused nearly $9,500 in damage.
Brenden-Tyler Griffith Solomon, 22, of Morgantown, was arrested and charged with third degree arson and destruction of property, according to a Morgantown Fire Department press release.
Solomon graduated from the University in May with a bachelor's degree in marketing, according to a University spokesperson.
The incident, taking place in the early morning on May 25, occurred near 400 Beverly Avenue. According to the press release, the fire included two overflowing commercial dumpsters, three couches, three mattresses, and discarded construction debris.
It is estimated that the damage done totals $9,479. Damage was done to Comcast Cable distribution lines, the City of Morgantown streetscape and a deck railing at the address, according to the press release.