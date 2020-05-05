The West Virginia University police department reported to five different “parties/gatherings” on the night of Saturday, according to the WVUPD crime log.
Each of the gatherings took place between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., with three of them occurring during the 8 p.m. hour.
299 Wiles Street - 4:46 p.m.
Kappa Alpha Fraternity - 8:01 p.m.
Sigma Chi Fraternity - 8:03 p.m.
565 Price Street - 8:10 p.m.
310 Second Street - 10:59 p.m.
All five events were cleared by warning.
Monongalia County is one of eight counties within West Virginia that are deemed to be COVID-19 “hotspots.” Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio Counties were removed from the list on Sunday, one day after the Morgantown gatherings.
On the day of the gatherings, the state was still under a “Stay at Home” order, in which public gatherings were limited to groups of no more than 10 people. With Monongalia County being a “hotspot,” groups in the county are limited to no more than five people.
A “Safer at Home” executive order issued by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice took effect on Monday, which mentions that West Virginians are “strongly encouraged to stay at home unless performing an essential activity.”
As part of the order, many businesses that are reopening will still be required to follow social-distancing guidelines. Monongalia County is still required to limit groups to five people.