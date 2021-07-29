The Mountain Line bus stop on the Route 44 Valley View at the corner of Falling Run Road and University Avenue will be relocated next month.
The new bus stop will be located at the corner of Yoke Street and Falling Run Road in front of the Vandalia apartment complex.
West Virginia University transportation officials are encouraging students to use the nearby footpath and the footbridge above University Avenue to catch the bus rather than crossing the street near the busy intersection.
“The safety of our students always is our top priority,” Lee Ann Fox, WVU assistant director of parking, explained. “This change was made as a preventative measure to avoid any potential future issues.”
After the bus stop shelter is removed, there will be more parking available in lot ST-10 at the corner of Falling Run Road and University Avenue.
In other transportation news, the University is repaving the Coliseum parking lot this fall.
The paving began Monday, July 26 and is scheduled to continue until early September.
More information including a schedule of Coliseum parking lot closures is available on the campus announcements website.