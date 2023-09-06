A new addition to Milan Puskar Stadium, the Mountaineer Athletic Club’s MAC Lounge, was officially unveiled on the organization’s Twitter last Tuesday.
WVU Athletics is excited to launch the MAC Field Lounge this football season!The MAC Field Lounge will be in the Southeast area of the South end zone providing donors a hospitality space on field level. pic.twitter.com/GkgdhrKUTo— Mountaineer Athletic Club (@WVU_MAC) August 29, 2023
The lounge is located in the southeast area of the south end zone and will be open during every home game of the Mountaineer football season.
The space is exclusive to select Mountaineer Athletic Club donors based on a set of donation-based criteria.
John Patterson, associate athletic director and deputy executive director of the Mountaineer Athletic Club, said the space was created to enhance donors’ experiences at football games.
“A lot of stuff that we do is all based on donor experience, access and unique opportunities and this area will provide that because it'll give them access to the field. They'll be in a very unique space on the field.”
Donors with access to the field lounge include summit members, who donate $75,000 annually and will receive six passes, and black diamond members, who donate $50,000 annually and will receive four passes.
Members of the Almost Heaven Society will also be awarded passes based on donation amounts.
Almost Heaven Society members are required to make a WVU Athletics donation of $25,000 over a five-year period or through a one-time donation, according to the Mountaineer Athletic Club.
The minimum donation amount for MAC Lounge access for members of the Almost Heaven Society is $25,000, which will award them two passes. Donors who cap $1,000,000 can receive a maximum of eight passes to the lounge.
Funding for the project was provided by the Mountaineer Athletic Club, according to Patterson.
“This will all come from the Mountaineer Athletic Club, and we want to be very mindful and do it nice, but be very mindful of the cost associated with it,” he said. “So we're very much on budget. I don't have an exact budget number … but we're trying to create a nice space, being very mindful of what we're spending.”
The lounge is a fenced area on the stadium turf consisting of high-top tables, lounge furniture and three connected bars.
Although the lounge offers a unique sideline point of view, members with access will not be permitted to watch from the lounge throughout the whole game.
“I do think one of the misconceptions is, it's not a place where people stay and watch a football game,” he said. “They'll come, they'll gather, they might see some pregame warm-ups or the team take the field, and then they may go back to their seats, and they may come back but it's an area where they can come and go into.”
The MAC Lounge area of the end zone was not utilized prior to the its construction, according to Patterson.
He also said the lounge will not interfere with any other entities in the end zone area like players, athletic trainers, the WVU Marching Band or members of the media.
“We tried to be really mindful of everything that goes on during a game day and not trying to take up too much of that space if it was used even for maybe like a quarter or a few minutes of the game,” he said. “But just thinking about how the traffic flow is down there and how it can all work, we feel like we've got a pretty good design.”
The Mountaineer Athletic Club is holding a premium seating event on Sept. 8 for members with access to see the new space before its official launch at the first home game against Duquesne on Sept. 9.