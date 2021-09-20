123 Pleasant St. will require all guests and performers to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test upon entry, starting Thursday.
“The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States,” 123 said in an Instagram post.
If guests choose to show proof of vaccination, 123 said it will require them to present a vaccination card and photo ID. Otherwise, they must submit a negative test result within 72 hours of an event.
Vaccinated guests must be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before an event.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or 2 weeks after the single-dose J&J vaccine.
Guests can email test results to 123 at PleasantStBooking@gmail.com.
The music venue added that it would reconsider its vaccination policy based on emerging information, such as infection rates, transmission data and state and federal regulations.
On Thursday at 8 p.m., 123 Pleasant St. will host “Groovin with the Grove All Star Jam,” featuring musicians from Fletcher’s Grove, The Hillbilly Gypsies, Stewed Mulligan, Electric Orange Peel, Tom Batchelor Band, Lord of Lester, The Greens, Aristotle Jones Experience and Spike Yee.
“We encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to schedule an appointment today in order to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe, that we are keeping our community as safe as we can, and lastly to keep live music alive for years and years to come!” 123 said.