NASA’s release of the first highly anticipated images and data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will revolutionize the field of astronomy around the world, including WVU.
“I have been waiting so long for James Webb to have launched and to finally be producing science,” said Jason Ybarra, director of the WVU Planetarium and Observatory. “I'm very happy and excited.”
Better together. International collaboration gave us the most powerful space telescope ever made, and the deepest infrared views of the universe ever seen. With our partners at @ESA and @CSA_ASC, the science can begin. Together we #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/oFA1ja4jeP pic.twitter.com/8TXTZEIb6H— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
The JWST telescope reveals unprecedented images of space and time making it a momentous milestone for science.
“It will provide unique, new insights into the very first stars and galaxies and how they formed, and also [it] will help us understand the origins of planets and life in the universe,” said Maura McLaughlin, director of the WVU Center for Gravitational Waves and Cosmology.
The telescope is able to see infrared light emitted from stars and galaxies from over 13 billion years ago.
“This [JWST] has capabilities that have never been done by humans,” Ybarra said.
Ybarra is an infrared astronomer and plans to use the JWST images in his studies of star formation.
“The James Webb, near infrared light, has the ability to get through dust much better,” said Ybabba. “You’re able to to go even deeper into into the dust and the images that were released.”
The JWST infrared capabilities provide the clearest and deepest images of space to date.
“I'm very hopeful that the amount of new science and discoveries that come out of this is just going to be mind blowing,” said Ybabba.
According to McLaughlin, NASA’s Webb Telescope will boost space research at the university and The Greenbank Observatory, a partner of WVU.
McLaughlin’s major research focuses on using large radio telescopes to observe a network of celestial clocks, or gravitational waves, from the supermassive black holes at the cores of merging galaxies
“JWST should identify a number of distant galaxies that might host pairs of black holes at their cores that are good candidates for detection in our experiment,” McLaughlin said. “So, even though I work primarily with data from radio telescopes, the sources that will be discovered by JWST will be extremely valuable for our experiment.”
McLaughlin aims to get students in her classes more involved with direct analysis of JWST images.
Ybarra hopes the JSWT images will spark more public interest in astronomy.
“Astronomy, like many of other sciences, we need funding. If students want to go into astronomy there has to be the money to study these various, physical phenomena to understand the universe,” Ybarra said.
According to a press release from U.S senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, WVU will be receiving a $100k in federal funding from NASA.
“There’s a lot of data that doesn’t come out in a press release,” said Ybarra. “There’s a lot of data that is not an image, but you can tell profound things about what's happening.”