A Texas judge rejected President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on Thursday after a conservative group filed a lawsuit on behalf of two borrowers who didn’t qualify for forgiveness, claiming that the plan was unfair.
Although the Biden administration filed an appeal Thursday night, the decision will still halt the loan forgiveness for tens of millions of Americans.
“The president and this administration are determined to help working and middle-class Americans get back on their feet, while our opponents - backed by extreme Republican special interests - sued to block millions of Americans from getting much-needed relief,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Thursday night.
District Judge Mark Pittman argued that lawmakers and borrowers were never given the opportunity to voice concerns over the plan because it was implemented as an executive order and thus, never underwent the proper review process.
The plan, which was introduced in August, aimed to relieve Americans of their federal student loans up to $10,000 if they earned less than $125,000 yearly. It would also forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
Thousands of West Virginia University students would have qualified for Biden’s plan.
Both plaintiffs in the Texas case were represented by the Job Creators Network, a conservative group, and argued that their failure to qualify for the plan was unfair.
One plaintiff allegedly didn’t qualify because they took out private loans as opposed to federal ones while the other alleged that they weren't a Pell Grant recipient, meaning they could only receive up to $10,000 in forgiveness.
Pittman, who was appointed by Trump, ruled that borrowers, like the plaintiffs, weren’t given the opportunity to express concerns with the plan before its rollout, meaning it didn’t go through the proper regulatory review and is thus unconstitutional.
“Still, no one can plausibly deny that it is either one of the largest delegations of legislative power to the executive branch or one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States,” Pittman wrote in his decision.
Pittman cited instances where student loan forgiveness was unsuccessful in the past, with some attempts claiming to fall under the HEROES Act.
Biden’s administration disagreed.
A previous pause to the plan’s rollout occurred in late October while a federal appeals court assessed a suit filed by six states, many of which were concerned about the plan’s effect on the economy.
The Biden administration argues that the President’s use of the executive order to forgive student loans aligns with the HEROES Act, which granted the Secretary of Education the authority to waive or modify federal student loan provisions in cases of national emergencies where borrowers may suffer as a result.
In 2020, the Act was used to “suspend the repayment obligation and to waive interest payments on student loans for every borrower in the United States with a loan held by the federal government” in light of the pandemic, according to a memorandum opinion for the general counsel from the Department of Education.
The memo also referenced the HEROES Act’s use to alleviate “statutory and regulatory obligations for borrowers residing or working in a disaster area in connection with a national emergency and for borrowers who suffered economic hardship as a result of a national emergency,” such as during the time following the Sept. 11 attacks when the act was first introduced.
The memo’s author, Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Christopher H. Schroeder deemed Biden's plan as falling under the act.
So far, nearly 26 million Americans have given their information to the Department of Education, according to a White House press release from earlier this month. The statement also confirmed that 16 million have already been approved for the relief.
Jean-Pierre said in a statement Thursday night that the Department of Education will hold the provided information from the 26 million borrowers while the plan is paused so that their relief can be processed quickly when the decision is appealed.
For now, it is uncertain what the future of Biden’s plan may look like.