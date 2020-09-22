A day after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, expressed that he wished to see the U.S. Supreme Court's vacant seat filled after November's election, fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced that she disagrees.
Sen. Capito, a Republican, shared a statement on Tuesday regarding filling the seat left vacant by the passing of associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying that she will consider President Trump's nominee.
“President Trump and the Republican Senate, both elected by the American people, should act to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg’s passing," Capito said.
"I support the choice to move forward with the confirmation process and will consider President Trump’s nominee on her merits as West Virginians would expect me to do," Capito later added. "In these trying and polarized times, it is important to exercise our constitutional authority and move forward with the process.”
In the months leading up to the 2016 general election, Capito was a supporter of allowing the winner of that year's presidential election to nominate a candidate for the seat that had been vacated by the death of associate justice Antonin Scalia.
Heading into this election, the Republican Party controls both the White House and the U.S. Senate while, in 2016, the GOP controlled the Senate while the Democratic Party controlled the White House. This differential has been cited by many members of the Republican Party as a reason for moving forward.
Trump is expected to announce a nominee for the seat later this week.