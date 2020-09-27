As expected, United States Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, and Joe Manchin, D-WV, have released differing statements regarding the confirmation process of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Barrett, currently a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, was nominated by President Donald Trump on Saturday to fill the court's open seat.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court since 1993, died earlier this month, creating the vacancy.
On Saturday, Manchin released a statement saying that he would not vote to confirm any nominee for the Supreme Court until after Election Day.
“I cannot support a process that risks further division of the American people at a time when we desperately need to come together," Manchin said. "I will not vote to confirm Judge Coney Barrett or any Supreme Court nominee before Election Day on November 3rd. I urge my Republican friends to slow down, put people before politics, and give their constituents a chance to vote.”
Manchin added that he would review Barrett's qualifications and philosophy as he would do with any other nominee.
Capito praised Barrett's nomination, highlighting her previous experience.
“President Trump has selected another outstanding Supreme Court candidate by nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett," Capito said in a statement. "Judge Barrett has had a distinguished career as a law professor, law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, and federal appellate judge. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law and to carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution.
"I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett soon as the Senate moves forward with the confirmation process and will consider her based on her merits as West Virginians would expect me to do.”
Barrett, 48, has served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since 2017. She has previous experience in private practice, as a law clerk and as an instructor at law schools around the country.
If confirmed, it would not be Barrett's first time working in the judicial branch. She has previously worked as a law clerk under Antonin Scalia from 1998-99.