Sandwich U operator George Pierre Tanios was arrested Sunday due to his role in Jan. 6's riots at the U.S. Capitol building.
Tanios, 39, is expected to appear in federal court on Monday, according to the Washington Post. He is charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray.
Sicknick died the following day. It is not yet known whether his exposure to the bear spray resulted in his death.
In a video recorded at the Capitol, Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, is alleged to have said to Tanios "Give me that bear s---." Approximately nine minutes later, according to the Post, Khater discharged a canister into the face of Sicknick and other officers.
According to the criminal complaint, Tanios was partially identified because he wore a Sandwich U-branded sweatshirt during the event.
A call to Sandwich U, located at 708 Beechurst Avenue, went unanswered on Monday afternoon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.