As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida last month and millions of Floridians faced evacuation orders, WVU alum Nick Underwood was strapped in aboard a Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft headed for a different destination: into the center of the massive storm.
Underwood, who graduated from the Statler College in 2014 with a degree in aerospace engineering, went viral on social media last month after posting images and videos from inside Ian’s “eyewall," the fiercest part of the storm.
He has been working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters for six years now, gathering important data so that meteorologists can better predict extreme weather.
“When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it,” Underwood said in a Tweet after flying through the center of Hurricane Ian.
What NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter team does is a valuable asset to the National Hurricane Center, which uses the data to better track monster storms.
“In the last 15 years, what used to be a three-day forecast is now a five-day forecast,” Underwood said in an interview. “And that extra 48 hours is a lot of time for people to prepare their homes.”
The aircraft that took the crew through Hurricane Ian, dubbed “Kermit” after Jim Henson’s Muppets character, is one of two highly modified variants of the Navy’s P-3 Orion anti-submarine aircraft, the other aptly named “Miss Piggy”.
The two weather reconnaissance planes are equipped for turbulent eight to 10-hour flights, and include a galley and a berthing area for the crew.
In Underwood’s most recent video of his flight through Hurricane Ian, several items are seen rattling out of position, including the hefty boxes of dropsondes and the mattresses on the bunks.
He explained that usually this isn’t an issue, as members of the three-pilot, two-flight engineer crew snooze through the roughest part of the voyage.
“I’ve watched pilots just sit in a seat in the back and just sleep the whole way through an eyewall pass,” Underwood said, adding that this usually happened in storms with less severe turbulence. “Because once you do it a couple times … It’s sort of like being rocked to sleep.”
Much of Underwood’s role onboard involves launching GPS “dropsondes” into the storm.
“It’s like a weather balloon in reverse,” he said. “As it floats down, it's collecting temperature pressure, humidity, wind speed, and wind direction data.” When the expendable device finishes its descent, it sinks to the ocean floor.
As for what would draw someone to such an extreme profession, Underwood always wanted to go even further than hurricanes and become an astronaut, which he still aspires to do one day.
After a post-college stint working on fighter systems for the Department of the Navy, he applied for engineering positions at NOAA as well as NASA. The job at NASA was more of a desk job, so he chose to join the Hurricane Hunters instead.
“The advice that I got from an astronaut was, ‘If you want to be an astronaut, don’t sit behind a desk,’” Underwood said. “And so I found a job where at least part of the time I’m on a hurricane, which I feel counts as not being behind a desk.”
In the meantime, he is spreading the word about NOAA’s data collection efforts through Twitter and media.
“What the NOAA Hurricane Hunters provide is a public service and it's all about protecting life and property on the ground, whether it's in the United States or our friends in Central America, or in the Caribbean islands,” Underwood said.
In the hurricane off-season, NOAA flight crews participate in numerous other climate-related missions in other regions, including wildfire response, Arctic climate surveys and coastal mapping.