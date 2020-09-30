Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday, saying the pair had a "cordial and warm conversation."
"I can tell you what: she is an extremely strong, ethical and experienced intellectual jurist," Capito said following the meeting.
Barrett, 48, was nominated by President Donald Trump last week to the seat vacated by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Capito is one of a handful of U.S. Senators that Barrett has met with this week as part of the vetting process.
"It's was very clear to me that she has a strong commitment to the rule of law and carefully considering the text and the history of our Constitution and some of the challenges that brings with, considering that the Constitution was written in the 1700s and we know have all kinds of differing ways of conducting our lives," Capito said.
Capito also said that Barrett expressed the opinion that judges are not policymakers, adding that the pair did not discuss personal politics.
In order to see a confirmation vote, Barrett will first have to pass through hearings conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee. If the committee votes to send the nomination to the full Senate, the legislative body will later vote to confirm or deny Barrett's nomination.
"I think that West Virginians believe as I do, that President Trump should make the determination, should make the pick and, if we have the votes, that we should move forward. We have the votes to move forward — that's not the confirmation, but we have the votes to move forward to the confirmation," Capito said.
"The difference I do believe is that elections have certain consequences and this is one of them. I think it's been reaffirmed that when presidents are of the same party as the Senate, the confirmation of Supreme Court justices has moved forward."
Capito emphasized that the meeting left a positive impression on her.
"I look forward to the continuing of the process — she will come in front of the committee in the next 10 days and I look forward to making the considerations as I see — but I was very impressed today."