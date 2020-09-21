While the passing of a Supreme Court justice during an election year is not a first-time occurrence, the precedent of filling the seat remains unknown.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, spoke on WV MetroNews' "Talkline" program on Monday, saying that the country should take time to mourn the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before rushing to fill her former seat on the nation's highest court.
"I think what we should do is just take time at least to mourn and celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life, no matter whether you agreed or not with her judicial decisions," Manchin said.
Manchin later added, “Let the election happen and see where we go from there.”
Ginsburg, who was an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died Friday after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The opening is the third during the first term of Donald Trump's presidency.
Trump, who announced a list of potential candidates earlier this month, shared on Fox & Friends on Monday that he planned to nominate a replacement later this week, following Ginsburg's funeral services.
The urgency has drawn ire from members of the Democratic Party, who have cited the 2016 passing of Antonin Scalia and corresponding delay in confirming a new justice following the inauguration of that year's president-elect as being the established precedent.
However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said in a statement Friday that 2016's proceedings would not play a role in identifying Ginsburg's replacement.
"President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said.