The Biden Administration launched a beta version of its student loan relief program late Friday night, allowing borrowers to submit applications before the website is officially launched later this month.

Thousands of students at West Virginia University could see some level of loan forgiveness as part of the federal plan to wipe out billions of dollars in student debt.

In August, President Joe Biden announced the plan would forgive up to $20,000 dollars in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for those who are eligible — current students and borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

The announcement comes at a time when the cost of going to college has soared.

Borrowers can submit their application at: https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application.

Each year at WVU, about a quarter of the undergraduate students qualify for the Pell Grant, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications. This could virtually eliminate all student loan debt for these students.

Thousands of WVU students may qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan Thousands of students at West Virginia University could see some level of loan forgiveness a…

Dependent students who took out loans during the 2021-2022 year would be eligible based on parental income, not their own, according to school officials.

Undergraduate students at WVU see an average federal student loan debt of about $25,000, which is lower than the state average.

In West Virginia, the average borrower owes $32,330 in federal student loans, as reported by the U.S. Department of Education.

The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy estimates that more than 200,000 West Virginians would be eligible for Biden’s plan, as first reported by MetroNews.

Some experts at WVU said the plan will have a positive impact on borrowers and the economy.

Borrowers can check their student aid history, loan balances and Pell Grant recipient status by logging into their federal student aid account at studentaid.gov.

For more updates on Biden’s student loan relief plan, borrowers can visit ed.gov.