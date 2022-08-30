Just The Facts Biden's plan would forgive up to $20,000 dollars in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for those who are eligible.

A quarter of undergraduates at WVU receive Pell Grant each year.

The average federal student loan debt at WVU is $25,000.

Thousands of students at West Virginia University could see some level of loan forgiveness as part of President Biden's plan to wipe out billions of dollars in student debt. The announcement comes at a time when the cost of being a college student has soared.

The plan would forgive up to $20,000 dollars in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for those who are eligible — current students and borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

Each year, about a quarter of the undergraduate students at WVU qualify for the Pell Grant, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications. This could effectively eliminate all student loan debt for these students.

Dependent students who took out loans during the 2021-2022 year would be eligible based on parental income, not their own.

Johnson said undergraduate students at WVU see an average federal student loan debt of about $25,000, which is lower than the state average.

In West Virginia, the average borrower owes $32,330 in federal student loans, as reported by the U.S. Department of Education.

The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy estimates that more than 200,000 West Virginians would be eligible for Biden’s plan, as first reported by MetroNews.

Some experts at WVU said the plan will have a positive impact on borrowers and the economy.

“In the immediate term, it decreases student loan payments, making day-to-day life easier for graduates who’ve entered their repayment period,” Sam Workman, director of the Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs, said.

Others said the student loan relief won’t do much to offset rising tuition costs.

“Loan forgiveness doesn’t address reducing the sticker price of college, and colleges’ spending and pricing still will need to be addressed if the amount of student borrowing is problematic,” Rodney Hughes, assistant professor of higher education administration at WVU, said.

Gee says tuition hikes likely in coming years This year, students are paying more out of pocket than ever before with recent increases in …

Tuition costs at WVU have been rising for years. Except for 2021, tuition has risen each fiscal year since 2014 — a 28% increase.

Biden’s announcement last week has sparked controversy with many critics arguing that student loan forgiveness of this magnitude would worsen inflation.

Though it’s unclear what direct impact the plan would have on inflation, the rollout period for student loan forgiveness will be moderate with borrowers being relieved of payments they would have made for years to come.

Still, some experts warn that borrowers in several states, including West Virginia, could see tax bills, despite Biden’s plan being tax-free. Others argue that states could simply report debt forgiveness as income.

Borrowers can check their student aid history, loan balances and Pell Grant recipient status by logging into their federal student aid account at studentaid.gov.

For updates on when the application opens Biden’s plan, borrowers can visit ed.gov.