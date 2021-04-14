As a kid, Ash Orr played a plethora of sports, including indoor hockey, basketball and softball. In junior high, Orr quit those sports to focus on competitive swimming and the school’s marching band.
“Being the only child on my father's side and residing in a conservative small town, it was difficult to find groups in which I could be accepted. Both marching band and swim team brought me closer to my peers, who did accept me, despite me being a closeted queer person at the time,” Orr said.
Under a soon-to-be state law, transgender girls growing up in West Virginia today would be prohibited from competing in single-sex sports teams consistent with their gender identities.
“To see a bill that is based in pure fallacy and false science, it's devastating,” said Orr, a Morgantown resident and advocate for the town’s LGBTQ+ community in the city government.
The West Virginia Legislature has passed the transgender sports bill, and Gov. Jim Justice said he will let the bill become law. Opponents of the legislation fear it will have repercussions on transgender youth and collegiate athletics across the state.
Eli Baumwell, policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in West Virginia, said state legislators have written a bill with no scientific basis and are trying to address a situation that hasn’t happened.
“They can't point to any situation where this has created any problems, despite the fact that we do have, you know, a relatively high number of trans youth in the state,” Baumwell said.
A 2017 study from the Williams Institute shows West Virginia has the highest percentage of transgender youth in the country. According to the study, an estimated 1.04% of state residents ages 13-17 identify as transgender, compared to the national average of .73%.
Baumwell said the proposed ban is “really dangerous and hurtful, particularly for youth who are just trying to fit in.”
According to the text of the bill, House Bill 3293 prohibits “biological males from participating on athletic teams or sports designated for biological females where competitive skill or contact is involved.”
The bill states that people who are born male can’t compete in sports designated for females, but there is no restriction for people assigned female at birth who want to compete on a sports team designated for men.
An earlier version of the bill only included secondary public schools but has since been amended to now also include public institutions of higher education within the state, such as West Virginia University.
On Monday, the NCAA Board of Governors released a statement in support of transgender athletes that implies states with transgender laws like West Virginia’s could be ineligible for championship events.
“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” The Board wrote.
Michael Fragale, spokesperson for the WVU Athletic Department, declined to be interviewed for this piece.
He pointed to a previous University statement that says, "West Virginia University is a member of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, and, as such, adheres to the policies set forth by the NCAA, including a policy that provides guidelines for trans athletes to participate in collegiate sports.”
Last month, nearly 550 NCAA collegiate athletes wrote an open letter to NCAA leadership demanding that the association stop holding championships in cities and states with bans on transgender athletes.
The letter referenced a similar transgender bill that passed in Idaho in 2020, which banned transgender girls from participating in single-sex sports. Last summer, a federal judge issued an injunction that has since put the effects of the legislation on hold.
Aliya Schenck and Alana Bojar, both runners from Washington University in St. Louis, headed the letter along with the support of national LGBTQ advocacy organizations. It was signed by athletes from at least 85 schools, none of them WVU student-athletes.
Ellen Rodrigues, interim director of the WVU LGBTQ+ Center, said last month that for students, the new restriction will jeopardize access to opportunities associated with sports like teamwork and self-confidence.
“Making it harder for them to be a kid, to participate in activities with their classmates, and to enjoy fair and equal treatment in school activities is the wrong choice and could jeopardize efforts to attract population and economic growth and demonstrate our welcoming and caring nature,” Rodrigues said.
A survey from the Trevor Project found that last year 60% of youths who identify as trans or nonbinary committed self-harm. More than half of those youth seriously considered suicide.
Advocates say restricting whether or not transgender girls can play sports will not improve the mental health of transgender kids.
“I hope that one day, the government of West Virginia will stand up and protect them,” said Orr. “I hope for acceptance and safety in their homes and classrooms. I hope that they are able to realize just how loved and appreciated they are by those that support them, and that there is always help available when that darkness sets in. Our trans youth are so resilient and strong, as well as irreplaceable - I hope they remember that.”