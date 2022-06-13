A new gun store is expected to open in downtown Morgantown.
Big Daddy Unlimited, a Florida-based online gun retailer, has selected West Virginia for its third brick and mortar location. The store will be located in The Deck, a 15,000 square foot commercial retail and office space situated along University Avenue adjacent to the new Sheetz.
A specific opening date has not yet been determined, but the gun shop is expected to move in by late July, according to Logan Williams, director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC – which manages the new property.
According to its website, Big Daddy Unlimited says its mission is “to help everyone exercise their second amendment rights at a price they can live with.”
A recently created Instagram page – with just under 150 members – has expressed concern about the store's close proximity to local schools.
The new gun shop will be within a quick walking distance – just over 10 minutes – of the Mountainlair and Morgantown High School.
Big Daddy Unlimited will be the only gun shop located in downtown Morgantown, upon opening.
Big Daddy Unlimited is known for low prices, but customers are required to sign up for a membership before viewing prices or making purchases.
A 30 day trial is offered at 99 cents, and a monthly subscription costs $9.99 following the trial. Big Daddy Unlimited offers annual membership for law enforcement and veterans for $39.99, according to its website.
But the new location in Morgantown won’t require membership for customers to shop in store, according to Dylan Miller, a Big Daddy Unlimited representative.
A new Starbucks location is coming to The Deck as well – the only other business confirmed for the new property.Williams said spaces are now available for additional tenants.
As advertised in the Hardy World property brochure, the building will offer multiple points of ingress and egress via curb cut access on Kirk St. and Moreland St. With direct access to the Light Rail Walnut Station, multiple bus stops, and close proximity to WVU's Mountainlair Student Union.