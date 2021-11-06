The Daily Athenaeum sat down with Brian Walker, community coordinator at WVU on Tuesday. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.
DA: What tips do you have for students who are looking for their first off-campus apartment? Is there some kind of “master list” that lists all the housing options available? If not, where else can students look?
Walker: Consider budget, location, and amenities. What can you comfortably afford? There is a wide range of prices off-campus, and prices are often driven by location and included amenities. Properties within a 10-minute walk to the Downtown campus are more in demand than other locations and command higher prices. However, transportation costs are low. Properties that are located farther from Downtown and Evansdale/Health Sciences are often the best values off-campus, but transportation becomes a bigger factor in your budget in this scenario. Regarding amenities (parking, included utilities, furnishings, and more), these can add up as well, particularly parking at properties near the Downtown campus. Many students forget the cost of transportation in their budgets.
DA: How early should students sign a lease? Is it ever too late to sign a lease?
Walker: For students who are unfamiliar with the Morgantown area, I recommend they explore student neighborhoods (Sunnyside, Woodburn, Evansdale/Health Sciences locations) while the weather is still decent outside. That said, first-year students should wait until they get their fall semester grades before considering signing a lease. Leases are usually the first contracts students sign, and many of them go in blindly, unaware of the responsibilities and ramifications. Leases are very difficult, if not impossible, to break in West Virginia; therefore, students should be certain of their return for Fall 2022 (and hopefully certain their prospective roommates will return) before signing.
Those students who are looking for the best deals and prices should hold off signing until the spring or summer months. That's when prices are the best. Students who sign at the beginning of leasing season will pay the highest price, because that's when demand is greatest. Additionally, properties close to Evansdale/Health Sciences typically lease later than Downtown properties, because of the number of graduate and professional programs (and when they admit incoming students) located on Evansdale and Health Sciences.
It's never too late to sign a lease. We have more off-campus housing for our students in Morgantown than we currently need.
DA: What should students bring to their new apartment?
Walker: That depends on whether their rental is furnished or unfurnished. In either case, cleaning supplies, bedding, kitchenware, and the like are items to pack first.
DA: Do you have any tips to give for students considering who to live with? Do you recommend a random roommate, a best friend, a significant other, etc.?
Walker: I recommend choosing roommates who have habits that are similar to yours in terms of cleanliness, responsibility/maturity levels, and perhaps even the same or similar majors. At any rate, before signing a lease with anyone, students should talk to their prospective roommates to discuss how they will handle issues that crop up when they are living together. These issues might include buying food, whether overnight guests/significant others are permitted to stay, and who cleans common areas and when. Hashing out these items before moving in together will drastically reduce the number of roommate squabbles.
DA: Can you explain the Roommate Resources tab on the off-campus housing website? What are some other ways that students can find a roommate?
Walker: Our Roommate Resources utility (https://roommates.wvu.edu/) offers a place online where students can post their need for a roommate or their need to sublease or relet a property they have signed for but no longer need or want. For students who are looking for a place to live, they may login and sort through the available subleases and relets; often these can be a very good deal financially, as students who are trying to sublease will often offer free rent for a month or two or might even subsidize a portion of the rent for the entire year.
Some students will use Craigslist or will put a blast out on social media; these can be helpful as well.