The Ohio State University men's soccer team's charter bus got stuck on Overhill Street in Morgantown Thursday evening.
Here on University Ave. where the Ohio State men’s soccer team bus has collided with a Morgantown road. @DailyAthenaeum pic.twitter.com/KT40fx9WXG— Duncan Slade (@duncan_slade) September 9, 2021
Responding officers from the University Police Department directed traffic until a tow truck arrived to free the OSU bus.
The OSU men's soccer team disembarked from the bus and walked over the hill to the Caperton Practice Indoor Facility for practice before their game against the Mountaineers on Friday night.
UPDATE: The Ohio State men’s soccer team bus has been freed! pic.twitter.com/V1PSKw4Avu— Duncan Slade (@duncan_slade) September 9, 2021