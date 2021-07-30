High waters stranded several drivers on Patteson Drive in Morgantown on Thursday. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and pulled the drivers to safety.
West Virginia University Police officers assisted five stranded vehicles containing six occupants, according to a University statement.
“Last Thursday’s events are a good reminder of how quickly situations can change during a flood,” said University Police Capt. Sherry St. Clair.
After seeing the stranded vehicles, Officer Logan Thompson called for support. Three other officers arrived on the scene and began helping the people who were trapped in their vehicles.
“We are thankful the situation was resolved without any injuries,” St. Clair said. “However, University Police reminds our campus community that six inches of water is enough to reach the bottom of most passenger cars, which can flood the exhaust and leave occupants immobile and at risk.”
After the passengers were brought to safety, tow trucks removed the vehicles from Patteson Drive.
“I am so proud of our University Police team for going above and beyond to assist those in need during last week’s flooding,” said Rob Alsop, WVU vice president of strategic initiatives. “Our campus and the surrounding areas are more secure because of the dedication of our officers and the entire University Police Department.”