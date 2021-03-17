In hopes of providing a simpler method for students to wait for a seat to open up in a course, West Virginia University recently released a pilot waitlist system for students to utilize during course registration.
This pilot system will allow students to register for a closed section and be put on a waitlist to be later notified if a seat has opened up. Waitlists are made available once the section is full.
Once notified, the student will have 24 hours to register for the course. If they fail to register within that time frame, the seat will be offered to the next student on the list.
Juliet Wanosky, a freshman mechanical engineering student, already checks to see if there are openings in classes she’s interested in but believes the waitlist would be a timesaver.
“I think the waitlist would be very helpful in scheduling in-demand classes that would otherwise be difficult to enroll in,” Wanosky said. “I think it should positively affect the freshman registration experience, making it easier to secure a spot in general core classes.”
Currently, students cannot view where they are ranked on the waitlist, but it is something the Office of the University Registrar is working toward for students to view clearly.
If a student registers for the waitlist, that does not guarantee they will be admitted into the class. Students are advised to register for a full schedule and then drop a class if they are selected from the waitlist.
Students are prohibited from being registered for one section of a course while being on the waitlist for another section of the same course. Further, all prerequisites must be met for a student to join the virtual queue. If a student does not follow these rules, they will be removed from the waitlist.
The waitlist registration will be available through the student’s STAR account and is only available for basic courses in biology, chemistry, English, geology, mathematics and physics. Since this is only the pilot program, the system will need to be perfected before adding more course options.
Devin Price, a freshman English and history student, believes the waitlist system will make the registration process more convenient and efficient for students to schedule their classes.
“I think that this makes the system more fair for students with less access to technology, so that they won’t have to worry about their lack of access being a barrier to signing up for the classes that they need,” Price said.
However, Price expressed some concerns with the pilot program, mainly worrying about system overload.
“I could see a scenario where it messes up under the immense volume of course registrations and a problem arises within the system [such as] the waitlist starts removing students from classes in order to put new ones in,” Price said.
There is more information on how to register on the waitlist system under the Office of the University Registrar web page under registration and waitlisting.
Registration for summer and fall 2021 courses run through the time ticketing schedule through the end of March. Students are encouraged to check their classification on DegreeWorks and register during the correct time.
Courses available for the waitlist system:
- BIOL 101, BIOL 102, BIOL 103, BIOL 104, BIOL 113, BIOL 115, BIOL 116, BIOL 219, BIOL 220
- CHEM 110, CHEM 111, CHEM 111L, CHEM 115, CHEM 115L, CHEM 116, CHEM 116L, CHEM 233, CHEM 234, CHEM 235, CHEM 236
- ENGL 101, ENGL 102, ENGL 103
- GEOL 101
- MATH 104, MATH 106, MATH 121, MATH 124, MATH 126, MATH 128, MATH 153, MATH 154, MATH 155, MATH 156, MATH 251, MATH 261
- PHYS 101, PHYS 102, PHYS 111, PHYS 112