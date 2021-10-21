Morgantown Police arrested a man they say was taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom at Morgantown High School during a youth basketball game Sunday, according to a press release.
The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old John Alexander Knoll from Annapolis, Maryland.
After further investigation, police say they discovered a similar incident involving Knoll that had taken place two weeks before at Morgantown High during a youth basketball game.
Morgantown Police apprehended Knoll at his place of residency in Vandalia Apartments but did not explicitly say he was a WVU student.
Only undergraduate, graduate, veteran and international students may live in Vandalia apartments which are owned by WVU, according to the complex’s website.
A search of the WVU directory returns one result under the same name and lists the major of the individual as political science.
Knoll was charged with “two counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.” His bail was set at $50,000 after being arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.
According to the press release, the incidents are still under investigation. Morgantown Police encourage anyone with information about Knoll to contact their detective division at 304-284-7454.