Multiple changes to the WVU Academic Policy have been made, including changes to final exam policies and suspension policies, that will go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year.
Final Exam Policy
In order to provide an opportunity for faculty to give low-stakes assessments in their courses, changes have been made to the final exam policy.
These changes will allow faculty to give exams or quizzes that cover less than 20 percent of the course content in the week prior to the final examination. These exams must be given with the intention to provide students with feedback prior to taking their last exams.
According to the policy change, this change is also intended to benefit students by giving them the extra opportunity to increase their chance of success in the course.
Academic Probation and Suspension Policy
Changes to the probation and suspension policy were made. Rather than students being suspended in the spring due to not meeting GPA requirements, the suspension process will occur twice a year at the end of each fall and spring semester.
At the end of the third term if a student has maintained a GPA less than a 2.00, they will be suspended. According to the policy, this means the earliest a student can be suspended is at the end of their third full term.
This change is intended to give students who struggle early on in their academic career to improve their grades.
Credit for Prior Learning
This change will give degree programs the ability to give credit for experiential learning programs such as professional certifications or training.
According to the policy change, students interested in earning this type of credit must speak with their academic advisor to see if their outside program is eligible for this credit.