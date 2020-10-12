WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke on the response to the pandemic and the continued focus on diversity and inclusion of all students during his virtual State of the University Address on Monday.
“When I reflect on these past seven months, I am both humbled and heartened,” Gee said. “I am humbled because our University has maneuvered through these tumultuous times with courage, grace and tenacity. We are still learning how to live amid this pandemic.”
Gee said that he was pleased with how COVID-19 testing was handled for the semester, as well as the cleaning, distancing and other procedures that allowed for an on-campus learning experience for freshman and graduate students this fall.
After the initial testing phase during welcome week, the University implemented a stronger surveillance testing program, reaching about 1,500 people per week in Morgantown as well as further testing continued on the Beckley and Keyser campus.
“The well-being of all Mountaineers is our highest priority, and we will continue to support our entire community,” said Gee.
To combat pandemic-enforced isolation, WVU’s Refresh Series has offered a number of virtual or physically-distanced activities for students this semester. During a typical week students can go geocaching at the Arboretum, create art with the Crafty Lumberjacks or take a virtual yoga class, among other options.
According to Gee, protests nationwide caused another round of adjustments to campus life this year, as they put a spotlight on racial inequities and reaffirmed the need for true social justice throughout American society.
This movement has emphasized the importance of supporting the entire community, and has called students as well as local residents to be more deeply committed to ensuring a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“For that reason, West Virginia University will be investing in resources to address critical issues related to racism and inequality on its campuses” Gee said. “We have a responsibility to ensure our campus community reflects the best of us, and we must commit to creating a culture free of racism, bias, and social injustice.”
Gee gave special thanks to those in the community who have helped work together with WVU and been cooperative during this time of uncertainty.
“We value the relationship we have with our local community and will do all we can to continue to be a good neighbor,” Gee said. “I recognize it has not always been easy, but I appreciate the diligence you have shown to make the semester successful and our community safe.”
Gee highlighted other accomplishments and events that have occurred within the past months, such as the Hyperloop project and the $25 million donation to develop recreational infrastructure and expand outdoor educational opportunities, newly named the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
“As I have said before, I do not believe there will be a return to normal, or even a new normal, but a new world,” Gee said. “The pandemic will end. The financial issues will continue to morph. The social challenges will become even more relevant. Nothing will be the same.”
Gee said that we need to show that the University and the state can support the community’s greatest needs.
“We must embrace our shared calling and fundamental mission to move our state and world forward,” Gee said. “This is no doubt a challenging time, but it is also our time to demonstrate our resilience. Let us move forward together in kindness, in shared purpose and in hope toward a better tomorrow.”
Read the full transcription of President Gee’s address here.