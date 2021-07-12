West Virginia University President Gordon Gee is being recognized on a national scale for his leadership in higher education.
Gee was recently named a recipient of the Elite Leadership Academy’s 2020 Elite Leadership IMPACT Award, recognizing leadership traits such as humility, empathy and clear vision, among other qualities. Nominations are accepted during specific times throughout the year.
“President Gee is known for his straightforward approach to things, his bow ties and the hundreds of selfies he has taken with students,” the Elite Leadership Academy writes about Gee. “He is one of the best practitioners of social leadership you will ever meet or hear about.”
Gee was recognized for his long service in higher education, starting in 1980, and his organizational and community impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through past decades, Gee has served on the Big 12 Conference Council of Presidents, the Business-Higher Education Forum and the American Association of Universities. After serving as president of Ohio State University for a second time, Gee returned to West Virginia University in 2014.
In 2009, Time magazine named Gee one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States. More recently, Great Value Colleges named him the nation's top university president.
In a recent Instagram post, Gee said he was honored to receive the award.
“Our Mountaineer family came together during one of the most challenging years of my time as a University president, and for that, I am truly grateful,” Gee wrote.