West Virginia’s esteemed hero Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient in the nation, passed away early this morning at the age of 98.
Williams was born in Quiet Dell, West Virginia in 1923. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division.
Williams’ actions and commitment to his fellow service members, as well as his heroism were recognized on October 5, 1945, when he received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Truman at the White House.
According to Gov. Jim Justice, Williams used his platform to lead the charge in an effort to honor America’s Gold Star families – those whose loved ones paid the ultimate price in defense of our freedoms – through his Woody Williams Foundation.
Williams led the construction of 102 Gold Star memorials in all 50 states across America to forever honor everyday Americans who have sacrificed so much.
“I’ve been incredibly fortunate in my life and during my time as Governor to be able to spend a lot of time with Woody Williams over the years,” said Justice. “Woody was a living legend and was the embodiment to the world of what it means to be a West Virginian.”
Congresswoman Carol Miller and friend of Wililams said, “Today, we have lost an American hero. Woody Williams embodied the ‘Greatest Generation.’ The Americans who volunteered to fight for their country. As a Medal of Honor recipient, Woody never quit helping his country and those who served.”
WVU President Gordon Gee had presented Williams with a Presidential honorary degree as part of a virtual presentation during WVU’s December 2021 commencement ceremony.
Hershel “Woody” Williams was a gentleman who served his country with tremendous courage and valor, and he devoted his life to honoring the service of others,” said Gee.
I was privileged to know Woody and to spend time with a hero from our Greatest Generation. While we grieve his loss, I believe his example will continue to inspire countless future generations. My heartfelt condolences go out to Woody’s family and all who knew and loved him. https://t.co/tlmk9adi57— E. Gordon Gee (@gordongee) June 29, 2022
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also shared his condolences in a public statement
“Gayle and I are devastated by the loss of our dear friend who meant so much to so many across our great state and entire nation. We join all West Virginians in praying for Woody’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.
Last Sunday, Manchin visited with Williams one last time to discuss the importance of completing the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, Williams’ most recent Veterans project, to ensure that the families of fallen soldiers and Veterans have a safe place to lay their loved ones to rest, protected from the weather throughout the year.
Following Williams’ passing, Manchin is determined to carry on the legacy of his friend by completing his latest project.
“Woody was a tireless advocate for all Veterans and their family members. Over the years, my staff and I worked with Woody on too many issues to name, including for Gold Star Families, improving our Veterans hospitals and healthcare, and recognizing the contributions of our servicemembers,” said Manchin. “With the passing of Woody, their legacies and honor are laid to rest.”
Justice has offered for Williams to lie in state in the Capitol and has also offered a State funeral to be held for Williams at the State Capitol. No details regarding these arrangements have been announced yet but are pending confirmation from the family.
“While Woody may be gone from this Earth, his selfless contributions to our state and nation will live on forever,” said Justice.
The governor will also be signing a proclamation to lower all United States and West Virginia flags to half-staff statewide in honor of Williams.