Cate Johnson is a professor in the John Chambers College of Business and has taught ECON 201 for several years.
Over the summer, she launched a new online textbook format in an effort to make course materials more accessible for students in her classroom.
“The textbook arose out of the availability of high-quality free resources, like videos and podcasts, the advances in technology and talent on the University side and the desire to help alleviate the cost to students for taking the class,” she said.
Johnson created the textbook with the help of free online course content, known as Open Educational Resources (OER), and the staff at the Teaching and Learning Commons (TLC), a team that provides academic support and resources to empower instructors at WVU.
Johnson had previously utilized materials in OER to access more affordable textbooks available outside WVU to teach ECON 201.
She pitched the new textbook to Assistant Provost Tracey Beckley and TLC Instructional Designer Chrys Dean in 2021.
Beckley said that the new textbook format could increase student engagement by incorporating interactive learning.
“Rather than telling someone to go out and buy five different books, and maybe you’re gonna read a little piece of this and a little piece of this, there are open resources that could be brought in and packaged with the help of an instructional designer,” Beckley said.
Dean did the heavy lifting in the textbook’s creation, by designing it and embedding interactive media in various forms.
“We’re able to have formative self-study activities like the little quiz questions and the flashcards and things directly embedded in the course,” Dean said.
Adding interactivity to the textbook allows students to quiz themselves to better understand the information they just read. Dean also updates materials for the textbook, such as improving the readability of graphs and diagrams.
“I was able to go back and get the original charts and have higher [resolution] copies in the course so that when you’re looking at it on a modern screen, it doesn’t look like a postage stamp and it’s big enough that you can clearly read it,” Dean said.
Dean says the textbook offers more flexibility in the classroom, as it can be accessed directly through eCampus.
“Students are not locked into paying for another account somewhere on some other platform from some publisher, because once we make it, it’s ours,” Dean said.
The free textbook will save students an estimated $168.
“We’ve both been the student who had to walk into the bookstore and choke on the bill at the beginning of this month,” Dean said.
The Teaching and Learning Commons is beginning to partner with OER to promote more resources like Johnson’s textbook at the University.
The partnership could bring down costs for other courses in the future, but like all intellectual property, OER is subject to the copyright laws.
“One of the things we really have to watch is copyright because there are very specific rules about when you can use what materials and so we really stress to our faculty that when they are putting content together, that they’re aware of what is truly an open source,” Beckley said.
Professors and educators around the world are donating material to OER every day to create free textbooks, according to Beckley, and WVU is beginning to implement these resources to ensure student success.
To learn more about the TLC and WVU’s OER, visit libguides.wvu.edu.