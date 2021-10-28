WVU President E. Gordon Gee announced the revival of Project 168 in his annual State of the University Address on Oct. 18. The co-curricular program was initially announced in Gee’s 2014 address but wasn’t met with much success.

“Another program I suspect will gain us national recognition will launch in January. Some of you may recall Project 168, which was introduced a few years ago. However, it never quite got off the ground as we had hoped,” Gee said in his address.

Prior to its recent restructuring, Project 168 was more of an initiative to encourage students to utilize their time outside of class to engage in activities on campus rather than a program that they could enroll and track their progress in.

Project 168 was discussed greatly during its initial launch in 2014 but lost momentum after a couple years.

“It was always out there, but again, not much was happening with it and we didn’t promote it a whole lot after, you know, after a few years of us talking about it,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said.

Farris suggested the project never had an official end but faded over time due to a lack of promotion by the University.

“The focus was more of get involved,” Farris said. “There’s a whole lot to do, but there wasn’t much more specific about it other than make the time meaningful.”

The revamped version of the project is a free co-curricular program intended to create a sense of purpose and inclusive experience for students outside of the classroom that they can document for future employers to see.

The program was announced alongside the University’s Purpose Institute, which Gee said will focus on strengthening the University’s role in education, healthcare and prosperity throughout the state.

Students that enroll will choose one of 10 areas of focus to work on and receive one-on-one attention from a faculty member to help guide their experience. Once they have completed the curriculum, students may be inducted into the 168 Society, a new honors society created for the program.

Participants are also able to customize their experience and complete either a single area or multiple.

“There’s 168 hours in a week,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and Project 168. “If our students are, you know, spending 18 of those hours in a class, what are they doing with the other 150?”

In addition to its other new features, Richardson said Project 168 will provide a way for students to document their extracurricular experiences on their transcripts to help separate them from other candidates for future employers.

“So many times we know that students have great grades from two different, great institutions,” said Richardson. “What’s going to separate them? Well guaranteed, we’re going to be the only Power Five school that has an official transcript paper, a co-curricular initiative that students can talk about and say, ‘This is what I learned through this process.’”

Upperclassmen are also able to get involved by backlogging some of their experiences over the years.

“Employers told us, ‘Look, one of the things that we want to verify when we’re looking to hire students and we’re interviewing is we want to make sure that their soft skills are as strong as their academic skills and their soft skills are group work and leadership and getting along with others and working on projects together,” Farris said.

Richardson said over 100 students and 50 faculty members have already expressed interest in becoming involved or enrolling.

“Bringing all these transformative efforts together for me is a powerful sense of purpose, and I want to ensure that every student, faculty and staff member is committed to our overall purpose, as well as being supported in their pursuit of their own to make that happen,” Gee said.