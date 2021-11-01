The PRT cram where WVU students compete to see how many people can fit has long been a tradition of Mountaineer Week. This year, students won’t get the chance to experience the contest.
For the second consecutive year, the contest has been canceled due to the pandemic, according to April Kaull, executive director of communications at WVU.
Instead, a PRT car will be stationed at Woodburn Circle for photo-ops — the first time in Mountaineer Week’s 74-year history. A Snapchat Geofilter is also available at the location.
The standing record of 97 people was set in 2000. A PRT car's typical capacity is 15 passengers.
The contest was last held during Mountaineer Week in 2019.