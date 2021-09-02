The PRT sustained roughly $3.4 million worth of damage from two floods this past summer, and WVU officials say they don’t have a timeline for repairs.
Jeremy Evans, director of transportation, said that because the transportation system was built in the 1970s, it’s almost impossible to put a price tag on a PRT vehicle. But a propulsion system alone can cost upwards of $150,000.
“They’re kind of priceless,” Evans said. “We can’t just go get another one anywhere.”
He added that at least ten vehicles will be out of commission with broken propulsion systems as the University waits to find parts.
WVU estimates there was $5 million in overall damages from the floods.
The majority of the flood damage has been repaired and has gone unnoticed by students, said Ted Svehlik, associate vice president of Auxiliary and Business Services.
“If we’re doing our jobs right, we’re that proverbial duck on the water where it’s all calm on top, and then we’re paddling furiously below,” he said.
Of the millions of dollars in damages across campus buildings and facilities, three-quarters were on the PRT alone.
Just weeks before the floods, University transportation workers had finished upgrades and design modifications on some PRT vehicles.
“At least ten to 12 of these vehicles were ones we’ve already done the upgrades and modifications to that we planned on having for our fleet to start the year,” Evans said.
While the wait time for receiving needed parts is indefinite, Evans said his team will continue to press vendors to increase the supply chain.
Bombardier, an international parts manufacturer based in Pittsburgh and the University's vendor, receives pieces from as far away as China.
“They have to reach out to their manufacturers,” Evans said. “There’s a huge logistical crunch in the world right now with COVID.”
The flooding also washed away part of the hillside at Tower Station, leaving pipes and other pieces of infrastructure exposed. Evans said the University plans to install a drainage system to prevent future flood damage.
Though the vehicle shortage hasn’t affected passenger wait times, Evans said it has placed an extra burden on PRT operators.
“That just means that operators will have to sometimes manually intervene if they see a station becomes overcrowded quickly or something like that,” Evans said.
While PRT officials manage the system with fewer cars, WVU is still calculating the exact total damage to campus facilities from the floods.
Some of the areas damaged by the floods include Lincoln Hall, the Creative Arts Center, Hodges Hall and the Mountainlair Bookstore.
Svehlik, who oversees the recovery efforts, said workers first vacuumed the water out of flooded areas and then began replacing damaged sections of drywall and ceiling to prevent molding.
Maintenance director Sam Miller said the top-level number of $5 million in damages has a “high potential to change” as the Athletics department is still compiling cost estimates.
Currently, the University is working with the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management (BRIM) to make insurance claims for flood damage.
“We anticipate that BRIM will cover a significant portion of the loss costs suffered by WVU, according to the terms and conditions of the policy; however, exact dollar amounts are not yet known as the claim, as a whole, is still under investigation by BRIM,” said Kelsey Richards, the University’s risk manager.
According to Richards, each facility at WVU is insured up to an agreed amount with BRIM but differs based on location and estimated present-day replacement costs.
She added that the University is also in the process of working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for additional funding.
“WVU has filed a FEMA claim for the hefty portion of incurred costs that are most likely not eligible for coverage under our BRIM Policy,” Richards said. “The FEMA process is complex, but the group facilitating it has been easy to work with. The idea is to utilize the resources made available to us in a way that is fair and abides by the rules and policies that govern both.”