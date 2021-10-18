WVU students and staff will be able to interact with service dogs in training on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Evansdale Crossing.
The dogs are from Hearts of Gold and will be accompanied by counselors.
Hearts of Gold is a service dog training program at WVU. The program provides dogs for people who are mobility impaired or have post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The WVU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, has partnered with several campus organizations to host a monthly opportunity to destress with a puppy.
Additional dates and times for the “Yappy Hour” event this fall:
- Nov. 17, from 9-11 a.m., Health Sciences Center
- Dec. 9, from 1-3 p.m., Mountainlair