Over the summer, a team of University astrophysicists revealed a significant discovery that could suggest more about the universe and its creation.
Since 2018, WVU astrophysicist Emmanuel Fonseca and his team of researchers have cataloged over 500 fast radio bursts, using one of Green Bank Observatory’s new radio telescopes.
“This catalog of fast radio bursts was basically one of the many landmarks of the field so far,” Fonseca said.
Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are rapid radio emissions that could suggest the scale and matter that is present outside of our galaxy.
Though there is not much known about them, Fonseca said it is believed that FRBs could reveal how the universe formed, as well as reveal more information about neighboring galaxies.
Fonseca and his team of researchers used the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment telescope (CHIME) with the intention of taking measurements of the sky and radio mapping of space.
Prior findings on fast radio bursts have been much less successful than that of CHIME’s.
According to Fonseca, before this summer, only 50 FRBs had been discovered over the course of 11-12 years. CHIME alone detected over 500 in a year.
WVU professor and physicist Duncan Lorimer and a student were the first to find fast radio burst signals during research with radio mapping on telescopes in 2007. This eventually sparked more interest in radio bursts and thus, led to the modern findings.
CHIME sets apart from other telescopes of its kind because it can detect and explore broader areas in space compared to instruments before. The discovery itself is attributed to the unique CHIME telescope structure.
“Think of CHIME as a bucket that collects lights from a huge chunk of the sky from any instance in time,” Fonseca said.
Fonseca describes these findings as being a basis for further research.
“No one really knows where they come from. There’s tons of ideas,” Fonseca said. “There’s a huge community of people who are actually invested in trying to understand what exactly could be causing these fast radio bursts.”
The revolutionary discovery has been exciting for Fonseca and his colleagues.
“This field of studying fast radio bursts is very young, so to be a part of something that’s constantly evolving is really new for me,” said Fonseca. "Anytime someone makes a discovery that creates a field or dramatically changes a field it tends to be very exciting because you’ll likely have strong impacts on the direction of things or you might be moved by some other person’s work to investigate something else."
Moving forward, Fonseca plans to continue his research and his work with CHIME.
“When you work in a field where any decision can just really lead to something totally different, it's pretty gnarly,” Fonseca said. “It’s an interesting position to be in.”