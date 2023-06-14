West Virginia University announced Wednesday that the Reed College of Media and the College of Creative Arts will undergo a merger amid the budget crisis.
This comes as the University experiences a $45 million deficit and initiates a Reduction in Force and program review process led by the Provost’s Office.
According to a news release released Wednesday afternoon, the merger is part of a “strategic repositioning” that will save costs and administrative inefficiencies.
Though work on the merger will begin this summer, students currently enrolled in either college’s degree programs will not be affected by the merger, according to the release.
The decision comes after the Reed College was re-accredited this fall. It is one of 115 journalism and communications programs internationally to hold this honor from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.
Provost Maryanne Reed said she believes there are some benefits for creativity and innovation that come with the merger.
She also said there will be room for input from faculty, staff, students and alumni from each college to help “shape the future direction” and “define its purpose, vision and strategic goals” through working groups.
The merger is part of a greater effort at WVU called academic transformation, which began several years ago, according to the press release. The budget deficit is not a cited reason, and the release says that the decision was informed by “benchmarking research across peer and regional institutions” this spring such as New York University and Marshall University.
Reed College Dean Diana Martinelli reached out to students following the announcement, assuring students that their curriculum, graduation dates and majors will not be affected. She said Martin Hall will still be home to Reed College students and that further collaboration is in the Media Innovation Center’s future.
“At the heart of everything we do at both colleges is a dedication to free expression and a desire to reach, move and inform people. I see a future where students can leverage each other’s skills – in journalism, advertising and public relations, multimedia, design or performing arts – to create even more engaging and robust content,” Martinelli said to students in an email.
Though the University made their official announcement Wednesday afternoon, the first public conversation was sparked by West Virginia Campus Workers on Twitter, which has since been deleted.
In May, anonymous employees affiliated with WVCW published a WordPress document citing statements from university officials that contradict their current said causes for the deficit with timestamps. The document also reviewed administrative pay, confirming that WVU administrators make significantly more than those at Big 12 and peer institutions.
Several faculty and staff members have also expressed concerns over the reluctance of administrators to take salary reductions or cuts during meetings.
Other programs are currently being reviewed as part of the school’s transformation. More details, such as the new merged college’s title and structure, have not been released. However, the Provost’s Office will present the plan to the Board of Governors during the June 23 meeting.