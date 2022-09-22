A series of salt crystals containing preserved water and microorganisms that date back 830 million years were found in Australia and have made the voyage to WVU’s campus for research.
A small sample of the ancient salt crystals, scientifically known as halite, made their way to campus with Kathy Benison, a professor and geologist at WVU. Benison came across the samples in a core repository in Perth, Australia while researching salt lakes there in 2015.
“They let me take just a small amount of sample back to the U.S., and I investigated them because I wanted to see how similar they were to the modern salts,” Benison said.
The crystals themselves are not dated, but sedimentary layers of basalt, cooled lava flow, are easily dated above and below the crystal, which helps estimate the age of the samples.
At the time of the crystals’ formation, Earth was a very different place. A supercontinent, Rodinia, made up the land.
The planet was likely warmer, and the atmosphere had roughly 10% less oxygen. Microorganisms existed, but plants and animals did not.
Within the samples exist pockets of water and air unaltered for hundreds of millions of years, and within those pockets lies evidence of microscopic life.
“We know that the modern salts in these modern lakes have weird microorganisms that live in this really acidic salty water. Some of those microorganisms get trapped in the salt when it grows,” Benison said.
Benison performs research on the crystals by placing shavings of the sample under a microscope and using a laser to examine minerals and chemical compounds. She also uses ultraviolet lights, as UV lights fluoresce bacteria and other microorganisms in colors, although minerals will not fluoresce.
The evidence of life found in the crystal was in an unusual environment — an extremely acidic salt lake.
Now, that it is clear that microorganisms can be preserved in salt and survive in extreme conditions, the fact there is salt on Mars raises many questions.
“We want to know was there ever life on Mars,” Benison said. “I think the best place to look is in salt minerals because we know that these 830-million-year-old halite from Australia seem to have preserved bacteria.”
Benison is also a participating scientist on the Mars 2020 mission by NASA working with the Perseverance rover. The rover is drilling index-finger sized core samples to send back to Earth for research into signs of life in the extra-terrestrial samples.
Last week, the rover successfully collected samples of rocks containing organic matter, which are set to return to Earth for research as early as 2028, as first reported by TIME.