Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to feast on turkeys, but little do they know, the turkey population is declining in the U.S.
Chris Rota, a researcher at West Virginia University, alongside the National Wild Turkey Foundation (NWTF), has been paying closer attention to turkey behaviors to find out what is causing their disappearance.
“In South Dakota, we are addressing a few hypotheses regarding the declining turkey populations out there,” Rota, an associate professor in wildlife and fisheries resources at WVU, said. “One hypothesis that we're evaluating is the loss of conservation.”
Rota said the decline of the turkey population can lead to less turkey hunting and create an unstable food supply for other animals, such as predators like the great horned owl and bobcats.
Hunters are important to the conservation of turkeys. When hunters purchase weapons, ammunition and licenses, it creates an excise tax that is used for funding wildlife research and maintenance on public lands.
“And so by keeping the turkeys abundant on the landscape, keeping the hunters engaged, what we're really doing is contributing to the conservation of the turkeys and all the other critters that use these lands,” Rota said.
Rota and NWTF have come up with a few ideas as to why the turkey population may be decreasing.
The group has been evaluating land under the Conservation Reserve Program, in which farmers are given reasons not to put agricultural land into production.
Rota has noticed that, in recent years, a lot of land has been taken away from the Conservation Reserve Program. This can create a loss of habitats for turkeys and a population decline.
They have also hypothesized that encroachment of eastern red cedar in South Dakota and severe weather, particularly during the winter, may all contribute to the population decline.
Rota’s research has shown that populations are strongly affected by female survival. If there are ways to limit the harvest of hens, it could potentially pose big changes to turkey population growth rates, Rota said.
“Ultimately, what we're looking to do is reverse these trends such that during the spring gobbler season, hunters can go out and they can hear turkeys gobbling and they can maybe potentially harvest a tom (male turkey),” Rota said.
Researchers aren’t worried about turkeys going extinct in South Dakota but are focused on trying to keep them abundant on the land because of how culturally important they are.
Hunters play a big role in the economy. By keeping turkey abundant on the land, it will also keep hunters abundant.
Rota, with the help of the NWTF, is working on a project where they will track 260 turkeys per year with radio transmitters to monitor their movement and behaviors, where they go, where they’ve been and if they’re alive or dead.
This will help them to better understand the issue and possibly reverse the decline.
“Lots of people love hearing them,” Rota said. “Lots of people love seeing them.”