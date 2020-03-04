WVU research shows that social media might have mental health benefits.
Jeffrey Hughes, a WVU graduate student, studied the relationship between social media and mental health. He found that while social media can have negative impacts on certain people, there are situations in which social media may actually have benefits.
In his research, Hughes looked at loneliness, depression and anxiety in teenagers and correlated those variables with social media use.
“Lonely male adolescents actually benefited from being on social media,” Hughes said. “Those who were addicted had less depression, less anxiety and had higher self-esteem.”
He said that this finding did not hold for females, and it wasn’t because they use different apps. Each social media app can have a negative or positive impacts on mental health, depending on how it is used.
Hughes said females are more likely to use social media to maintain relationships and post photos, while males are more likely to use it for more information or activity-based uses, such as looking at photos of their hobbies or keeping up with sports.
“I think people need to reevaluate how they use social media,” Hughes said. “The number one thing that anyone can do to lessen the negative effects of social media is to stop caring so much about validation from strangers.”
He said that social media doesn’t necessarily have the power to make individuals less lonely, but it could help with depression in other ways.
Hughes said using social media to look at hobbies, funny pictures or information, social media addiction can actually curb the relationship between loneliness and depression. He said there is more to the relationship between social media and mental health than just how much it is used.
Alyssa Fraser, a WVU forensic and investigative science student, said she actually does see many benefits to using social media. She said by avoiding pages or people who spread negative messages, she is able to avoid the extra stress that may come with viewing their content.
“I don’t think it affects my mental health necessarily unless I’m watching really cute cat or dog videos because then it makes me happier,” Fraser said.
On the other hand, other students said they have felt the negative impacts social media can have on their lives.
Riley Darragh, a sociology and anthropology student, said while he doesn’t believe those he follows on social media intend to harm other’s mental health, it often ends up that way.
“For me, a lot of the time it’ll be over the summer when I’m working for months straight and they’re all in Europe,” Darragh said.
Brianna DeLarge, a WVU psychology student, said she avoids Facebook at all costs.
“I think if I deleted all of the workout pages I follow, I’d be happier because I wouldn’t be seeing the things I’m not doing,” DeLarge said.