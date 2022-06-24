The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion established by Roe v. Wade on Friday, restricting access to abortion care across the country and in the state of West Virginia.
Prior to Friday’s decision, West Virginians could get an abortion at The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, the last remaining abortion clinic in the state. Now, residents will have to travel out-of-state to receive care.
“The multitude of abortion bans that have passed in recent years have continually chipped away at abortion access and created more barriers,” said Alisa Clements of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic affiliation.
Multiple vigils were scheduled for Friday evening in opposition to the law change in various locations, including one at the Monongalia County Courthouse on High Street at 7 p.m. There will also be a vigil held at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Building Charleston, West Virginia, at 8:30 p.m.
West Virginia has a pre-Roe law that makes abortion a crime dating back to 1842. West Virginia state code §61-2-8 makes it as felony for any person to cause an abortion. If convicted, a doctor or person seeking an abortion could be sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison.
Margaret Chapman Pomponio, executive director at West Virginia Free, the state’s leading reproductive health, rights and justice organization, said, “We know that West Virginians are hurting right now, and so we want to give people avenues to channel their outrage, to demand change and leadership, and to also provide some grieving and healing spaces in this immediate moment.”
There are still resources available for West Virginians and Morgantown residents.
Clements said that Planned Parenthood locations in West Virginia do not provide abortions, but the health center located in Vienna, West Virginia, will refer the Women's Health Center patients to the closest abortion clinics connected to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic mosty likely in North Carolina or Virginia.
There are also independent abortion clinics in Pennsylvania and Maryland that are available for patients in the area, however, they are not affiliated with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.
A spokesperson from the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia said all patients scheduled for an appointment within the upcoming weeks, around 60 or more, were referred to abortionfinder.org where patients can put in their ZIPcode, the date of their last menstrual period and their age. That will automatically populate a list of clinics that are geographically located closest to them to provide care.
Individuals can also contact the National Abortion Federation Funding Hotline to help assist pateints funding needs such as gas mileage, lodging, child-care and more. when traveling out of state for abortion care.
Women’s Health Center of West Virginia remains open and provides birth control, breast and cervical cancer screening, gender affirming care, pregnancy and parenting support, STI testing and treatment, and wellness exams.
Local lawmakers and organizations voiced both concern and support for the historic decision.
I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.— Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) June 24, 2022
My statement on the decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/b8bYUP6Zy5— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 24, 2022
In a statement, West Virginia University said it “supports the provision of safe care for all pregnant patients. On the question of reproductive health, we rely upon the experts in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, and other medical specialties, on our academic medical campuses and elsewhere, who have studied these subjects. Their recommendations have shaped our teaching and policies to provide the best patient care possible and will continue to do so.”
Chapman Pomponio said, “We want to recognize that today is an unspeakable blow to reproductive rights and justice. But resistance is built on hope, and we will continue to fight. We need each other now more than ever, and I encourage West Virginians to not just make their voices heard but check in on each other with compassion during this difficult time.”