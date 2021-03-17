In the days following the arrest of its owner, Sandwich University has become the talk of the town.
George Tanios, 39, was one of two people arrested on Sunday and charged with a host of crimes due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage shows Tanios and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, “working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes.”
One of those officers is reported to be Brian D. Sicknick, who died of unknown causes the following day.
Tanios, who has operated the restaurant located at 708 Beechurst Ave. since the mid-2000s, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg on Monday.
Since Tanios’ arrest, calls to the establishment have gone unanswered. But not everybody has the best intentions in mind when trying to get in touch with the business, according to an employee.
Anastasya Pavlovsky, an employee of Sandwich U, released a statement earlier this week asking people “to consider that Tanios is only one person involved in Sandwich University.”
“Whether or not you eat at Sandwich University will not likely affect the results of any charges against him,” Pavlovsky wrote. “We are trying to reopen as soon as possible, however, we have the safety of every employee to worry about. When we do open, we hope the people of Morgantown will come by and see the many other faces of Sandwich U and understand that actions against the store have a larger impact on the innocent people who work there.”
According to Pavlovsky, the store phone has been receiving many calls from news outlets, as well as people looking to verbally attack Sandwich U and the workers there. Current employees have deliberately chosen not to share their association with the shop for fear of being verbally or physically harassed.
On social media, many members of the WVU community have posted or commented negatively about the sandwich shop as a whole, urging others to boycott the business in protest.
“We expect the overload of calls to also affect our ability to reopen given that we mainly rely on delivery and online ordering,” Pavlovsky said. “My coworkers and I just want to get back to work and keep our jobs.”