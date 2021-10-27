The owner of Sandwich University in Morgantown is selling the business after experiencing a “multitude of business and financial troubles” since he was incarcerated on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot, according to documents filed in federal court earlier this week.
Tanios faces eight charges related to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was released on house arrest in August.
“Mr. Tanios is financially not able to continue his sandwich business at this time,” wrote Tanios’ lawyer Elizabeth Gross in a court filing to modify the conditions of his bond. “He is in the process of selling the business to another local business person.”
Sandwich University, home of the “Fat Sandwich,” first opened in Morgantown fifteen years ago on Walnut Street and, in the words of one reviewer, brought “drunken, face-value, guilty pleasure good.” The shop has since moved to the 700 block of Beechurst Ave.
Tanios’ lawyer says he needs to clean out the shop before the new buyer can take over the lease.
“Mr. Tanios would like to be permitted to do that so he can avoid further financial despair,” Gross writes.
Lebanese Connection LLC, Tanios’ formal business name for Sandwich University, was terminated this summer, according to public state records.
Tanios has found a job at a Morgantown pizza shop as a cook. The name of the shop is redacted in court filings, as well as his work schedule.
His lawyer writes that he has a wife and three children to support at home and “wants to financially support himself and his family.”
The government does not oppose Tanios’ request to work at the pizza shop.
His lawyer also writes that Tanios is facing “some serious mental health and physical health problems” after his time in prison on pretrial detainment.
In the recent filing, his lawyer requests that he be able to attend two medical appointments, one in Bridgeport and one in Morgantown. The government also does not oppose this request.
Since his release from pretrial detention two months ago, his lawyer says that he has not violated the conditions of his house arrest and requests that he be able to attend the doctor appointments and his new job.
Prosecutors say that Tanios purchased bear and pepper spray at a store in Morgantown before traveling to Washington, D.C. with Julian Khater of Pennsylvania.
At the riots, Tanios handed chemical spray to Khater who used it on U.S. Capitol Police. Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day and the medical examiner has ruled he died of natural causes.
Tanios is charged with eight counts that range from disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds to conspiring to injure police officers. He has pleaded not guilty.
He had previously been released from prison on house arrest. He was required by the government to surrender his passport and any firearms as well as be subject to random drug testing and 24/7 location monitoring.
The next status hearing in Tanios’ case is set for Nov. 18.