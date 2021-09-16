Just over a dozen West Virginia University students and staff were lined up at a COVID vaccine clinic in the Rec Center last Thursday to get their shot.
Ksania Kaludjerovic, a freshman business student, said her reason for getting vaccinated was simple.
“Honestly, I am here because I cannot stand to wear this mask anymore,” she said.
Kaludjerovic said she didn’t have any concerns getting vaccinated.
“I wasn’t really concerned about it, especially after [the FDA approval]. I guess I just pushed it off,” said Kaludjerovic.
WVU senior computer sciences and computer engineering student Ryan Cotrell shared a similar sentiment.
“Well honestly, I procrastinated a little bit and pushed it off after my first shot, but I just wanted to feel safe for when I go out, and not have to worry about hurting myself or others,” said Cotrell. “Also, I don’t really like the masks, so it’s pretty nice to not have to worry about carrying these things around all the time.”
WVU hosted these free vaccination clinics on both the downtown and Evansdale campuses on Sept. 9 in a partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department.
The clinics did not require appointments prior to arrival and were open to all residents of the community, along with WVU students, staff and faculty.
The first clinic was held in the Student Rec Center from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second clinic was conducted from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mountainlair.
These vaccination clinics took place less than a week after the WVU faculty met and voted overwhelmingly in favor of a vaccine mandate, with 85% of the total vote going in favor of the mandate.
“[The mandate] didn’t really have an impact on my decision, no. I kind of figured it was going to go that way anyways from what I was hearing from my professors,” said Cotrell on University faculty voting in favor of the vaccine mandate. “I think it should be a personal decision. At this point if you have any concerns, you are probably vaccinated, and if you aren’t concerned, you don’t.”
This also follows a survey of 5,300 WVU students done by the Student Government Association, in which 59% of the students said they were in favor of a vaccine mandate.
Students can still be vaccinated at the Health and Education Building in Evansdale. Walk-in appointments are available to students from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
In addition to these clinics, WVU will continue to provide free COVID tests for students and community members in the Rec Center. Both appointments and walk-ins are available, and a full schedule of these free testing sessions can be found at the Return to Campus website.
Mon Health will also continue to provide vaccinations. Appointments are required for their location at 453 Van Voorhis Rd., which can be made via phone call to 304-598-5119.
Additional vaccination information can be found at vaccines.gov.