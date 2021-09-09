It was an evening like any other at the Towers PRT station until one passenger jumped onto the tracks.
The self-proclaimed “daredevil” then told responding officers from the WVU Police Department that he “likes the thrill of doing things he should not do.”
This happens every year, said WVU transportation director Jeremy Evans.
“At the beginning of every school year, it kind of happens a few times,” Evans said. “But there’s always one or two students that I think that most of the time they’re showing off.”
Evans added that students in other situations have dropped items like phones or wallets into the guideway, prompting them to jump onto the tracks.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, University police officers responded to a call about a student entering the PRT tracks at Towers station.
Although the identity of the student could not be shared, police described him as a white male from Pennsylvania.
According to a University Police report, the central control operators shut down the tracks in hope that the student would exit the guideway.
“When asked why he jumped down onto the tracks, he then stated that he was a daredevil and likes the thrill of doing things he should not do,” wrote University Police Officer Erin Kohler in the incident report.
“I advised [the student] that WVU has a strict zero-tolerance policy for PRT passenger misconduct,” he added. “[He] also was warned that if he ever acted on such behavior again that he would be trespassed from the PRT for however long he plans to attend WVU.”
In light of the incident, Evans said his department has tried to communicate to students how dangerous jumping onto the PRT tracks can be.
Two days later, the WVU PRT posted the following message for students on Twitter:
“Stepping on the track is prohibited unless PRT Central Control staff tells you otherwise. The track contains highly dangerous voltage areas that can cause injuries to you or others.”
Though the student won’t face any official charges, he has been referred to Student Conduct with input from WVU Transportation.