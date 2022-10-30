Police car on the street

Morgantown and University police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday on High Street.  

Law enforcement encourages people to avoid the area at this time, as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

