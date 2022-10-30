Morgantown and University police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday on High Street.
Law enforcement encourages people to avoid the area at this time, as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading the investigation, and UPD is assisting. Avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call 911. We will share updates as info is available. pic.twitter.com/sozCURyS95— WVU Safety and Wellness (@WVUsafety) October 30, 2022