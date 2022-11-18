WVU Dining Services is partnering with Aarón Sánchez, an award-winning chef, TV personality, author and philanthropist known for his position as a judge on Fox’s hit television series “Masterchef” and for co-starring in Food Network’s “Chopped.”
Sánchez will be working with the new Mexican dining station opening in Café Evansdale this spring semester, called Adobo Cantina, sharing his tips and recipes, according to a press release Friday.
Adobo Cantina will be located in the center of the dining hall and mix traditional and modern Mexican dishes using Sánchez’s “expertise.”
“We are very excited to have Chef Sánchez bring his traditional authentic cuisine to WVU for our campus community to enjoy,” WVU Dining Services General Manager Evan Jacobsen said. “Not only is this a great opportunity for us to work with an incredible chef, it also brings a one-of-a-kind experience to Café Evansdale.”
Menu items from Adobo Cantina will be available Monday through Friday during lunch and dinner using regular meal swipes at Café Evansdale.
Integrating the station into the dining hall will diversify students’ dining options at no extra cost, according to school officials.
As we continue to strive to be the best campus dining program, initiatives like Adobo Cantina will help create a dynamic and exciting dining experience,” WVU Dining Services District Manager Michael Dahl said. “We know many students love Mexican cuisine, so we’re providing that in a big way.”