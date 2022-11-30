WVU Dining Services is experiencing an ongoing staffing shortage.
Officials from Sodexo, which manages the school’s dining services, say the labor problem is affecting employee morale and the overall student dining experience.
“I can tell you, it affects team morale because there’s a feeling of not having a full staff to support and help with all the hard work that gets done here,” Evan Jacobsen, WVU Sodexo general manager, said.
In 2020, 560 student workers were on Dining Services' payroll, and 360 student dining workers were on payroll in 2021.
According to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications, the number of student dining workers in previous years appeared larger due to a change in payroll processing.
Now, there are currently 239 active student dining workers on WVU’s payroll.
“What was reported for 2020 and 2021 reflects the number of student dining workers on the WVU payroll but not necessarily the number of students actively working for Dining. That’s because students may have temporarily remained on payroll after graduating or ending employment, which had the effect of making the overall numbers for dining student workers appear larger than they actually were,” Johnson said.
Still, District Manager Michael Dahl said these numbers match industry standards for onsite service hospitality, what he calls a “huge win” for the company.
Since March, Dahl said Sodexo has witnessed an overall employee retention rate of 72%, or 47% for student employees in Morgantown.
The number of full-time staff — separate from student workers — has increased since last fall.
Currently, there are 150 full-time workers employed by Sodexo, an additional 32 positions compared to 2020.
"Anytime there's an employee shortage, I think it stings a little bit," Dahl said. "But I would say, comparatively speaking to last year ... I would say we're upwards."
Last fall semester, the DA reported on the temporary closure of multiple dining locations on campus as Sodexo grappled with limited staff and employee turnover, as well as a prolonged supply shortage caused by the pandemic.
But even with an increase in some employees this semester, Dahl and Jacobsen said Sodexo continues to search for ways to offset the effects of the staffing shortage.
“I think we're just continuing to grow, and we're going to focus on the positive and drill down on some negative things that come through and address them as best we can,” Jacobsen said.
This year, Jacobsen said the food service company’s employee shortage coincides with a much broader labor shortage, which he believes may be influenced by the increase in remote working since the pandemic.
“I think the world kind of got used to not necessarily having to earn income through onsite services,” he said. “That opened up an avenue to kind of work remote. I think that's a challenge.”
He added that both WVU and Sodexo have taken several measures to offset the ongoing issue, such as expanding capital projects and increasing the minimum wage for student employees.
Now, student employees are paid a minimum wage of $10, in addition to a free meal at the end of each work shift.
“We're trying to just build a premier dining experience on this campus, and we want students and employees to be a part of that,” Jacobsen said.
Next semester, Sodexo is launching a new feedback service for students called "MyDtxt" to give real-time feedback about their visits to dining halls on campus.
Sodexo began posting instructions on how to use the service in and around WVU dining halls in early November.
To increase student engagement, Sodexo is also building a Student Dining Committee, which they hope will increase student advocacy within the dining program.
