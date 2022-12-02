Sodexo has released a new communication service called “MyDTxt” for students to give feedback on West Virginia University dining services and receive responses in real time.
Students can send messages to 82257 with the code name of their dining location to alert real Sodexo staff.
According to WVU Sodexo General Manager, Evan Jacobsen, students may send messages with positive or negative feedback about the service, their menu items, stock shortages or any other comments, concerns or recommendations they may have.
Jacobsen said the idea for this service came from a realization that students are more likely to feel comfortable sharing comments online rather than in person through previous services like “Dinner with the GMs.”
“It kind of blends together the way that students feel comfortable communicating and a way for us to show impact if it’s something that is an issue or if it’s something that a student just wants to say ‘The pizza was really good today,’ or ‘The meal was great tonight.’ Whatever it may be,” he said. “It’s kind of that perfect storm.”
When a student messages the service, they will use one of three codes to share their feedback: HFDINING for Hatfield’s, EDALEDINING for Café Evansdale or SUMDINING for Summit Café.
Jacobsen said he noticed a need for more student feedback last year. Although there have been other feedback programs, including the “happy machines” located at each dining hall exit, he said he noticed many students would not have the time in between classes to fill out a feedback form on one of the machines or sit down with a general manager.
Since receiving more student feedback, Jacobsen said new menus were written over the summer with University partners. He said the dining halls have also adopted “experiential dining,” making each hall different.
Since this past summer, Sodexo has made several additions to diversify their dining halls, including a smoothie machine, a made-to-order Smashburger station and a “you-cook system” where students can customize their own dishes.
So far, Jacobsen said there were only two text messages to the service before the University’s Thanksgiving break, although the number for feedback has been advertised on signage and handouts in front of each of the dining hall locations.
“Sometimes we miss the mark on certain things, and we'll totally own that. But we also want to show that even if we do miss the mark on something, we are very adaptive and appreciative of the feedback and look forward to improving the student dining experience.”