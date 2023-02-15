Designs for Sodexo’s newest dining club are almost finished, and school officials say construction may start later this spring in time for next year’s basketball season.
According to Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Business Operations CFO Simon Dover, the Sodexo Coliseum Apron Club will sit outside the Coliseum just north of the Gold Gate. The club will be accessible from the parking lot, although it will not have a view of the court.
“It's an old building. It doesn't have any premium spaces that are fundraising,” Dover said. “So it's kind of like, okay, how can we make the place that we're in better because we're not going to get a new building anytime soon?”
The new club, priced at $7 million, was part of the consent agenda during the Dec. 16 meeting of the WVU Board of Governors.
WVU Athletics, in partnership with Sodexo, hopes to open the club to serve as a training table for student-athletes, club space for premium seat holders and donors and a banquet space for external users.
The idea for the club was brought up in response to the lack of revenue coming from the Coliseum, Dover said. After the football training table was created, Dover had meetings with Sodexo to discuss different opportunities for revenue.
“They [Sodexo] said, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ And we started brainstorming about another investment,” said Dover. “That's where we get the $7 million and what it would take to get that investment, how long the deal would have to be extended, what we would have to do with the pricing within the deal.”
Although the project is expensive, money will be raised through football and basketball concessions, banquets, suite sales, student athlete meals, events and more.
Dover said the $7 million will serve as an initial investment for the University, while all proceeds made from the club will go to Sodexo. The hope is that creating premium spaces for donors will help secure revenue for the University in the future.
“When trying to grow a budget, more overall revenue is needed. An area in which we are lacking are premium spaces for donors and ticket holders. Amenities such as premium spaces add value to the experience as well as provide an opportunity to engage our donors and ticket holders,” he said in an email to the Daily Athenaeum. “By enhancing the experience, we help protect our current revenue streams as well as give ourselves the potential to grow others.”
Even though Sodexo will fund and build the club, the facility will belong to WVU Athletics. According to Dover, Sodexo will control meals for events held at the club, and the WVU Athletics facilities will manage the schedule of events.
Dover claims that the new club is the largest investment Sodexo has made with WVU Athletics. Still, the final budget for the project may vary according to WVU’s needs.
Due to the size of the investment, it will take some time to pay off, but WVU Athletics hopes that the space will be used as much as possible.
“At the end of the day, we're trying to make the Coliseum better and give our season ticket holders, donors and the people of this community entertainment options and other things to do,” Dover said.
